From left: Musicians-turned-politicians Professor Jay, Jaguar and Bobi Wine. FILE PHOTOS

Four Members of Parliament in East Africa, who first rose to fame through music, are planning to team up for a mash up collabo that should be a major hit.

Nairobi News has established that the youthful ‘Waheshimiwa’, who are all first-time parliamentarians – except for one – in Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya have been in talks to hit the studio together for the collabo.

Veteran Bongo hip hop rapper Professor Jay (real name Joseph Haule) who is the MP for Mikumi, has said he has been in talks with Starehe MP Jaguar (real name Charles Njagua) and his close friend bongo rapper Mr Sugu (Joseph Mbilinyi) who is the MP for Mbeya City as well as Uganda MP for Kyaddondo and dancehall star Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu better known as Bobi Wine over the project.

“We have been in very progressive talks and all we waiting for is our respective parliaments to go on recess then we hit the ground running,” said Professor Jay who is currently riding high with his Pagamisa hit.

EAST AFRICAN TOUR

The Zali za Mentali hitmaker further said once the mash up collabo is out, the four MPs will embark on a tour across the three countries to push the song.

“It will not just be a normal collabo. Once we record the project, we will embark on a serious tour across the three nations – Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania – with a view of uniting our people through music,” Professor Jay added.

The 42-year-old rapper, who is expected in Kenya next week, was elected to parliament on an opposition ticket Chadema during Tanzania’s General Election of October 2015 in his first attempt at elective politics.

His close friend, Mr Sugu, who convinced him to join politics, retained his seat with a landslide win of 97,675 votes.

In Kenya, Jaguar clinched the Starehe seat during the 2017 August General election on a Jubilee Party ticket after quitting his position at Nacada to join politics.

In Uganda, 36-year-old Bobi Wine won his seat April last year in a by election, garnering 25,659 votes ahead of his closest rival who only managed 4,556 votes.