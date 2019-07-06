Jaguar is a villager, ignore him, Uhuru tells Tanzanians

President Uhuru Kenyatta has embarked on a diplomatic charm offensive during his tour to Tanzania after Starehe MP Charles ‘Jaguar’ Njagua muddied relations between the two countries with a call for the extradition of Tanzanian traders from Kenya.

President Kenyatta has urged Tanzanians to ignore Jaguar, a man he derided as a ‘villager’.

“Some politicians talk without thinking and maybe its because they have never left the village to move elsewhere,” said President Kenyatta.

“We are brothers and neighbours, nobody can stop a Tanzanian from doing business in Kenya. Neither can anyone stop a Kenyan from coming to get a wife here in Chato.”

He made the remarks in Chato village, the home town of his host President John Pombe Maghufuli.

President Kenyatta also urged Kenya’s Harambee Stars and Tanzania’s Taifa Stars to improve on their performances at the next edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.

“It was a good match and I am sure very many of you did not sleep that day. Kenya won (on the night) but Senegal hammered us. Next time both teams should work hard and make it to the final of the tournament. Whichever side wins we will be happy.”

Speaking earlier, President Magufuli cheekily explained he had received several missed calls from President Kenyatta during the week and was expecting an apology because Kenya had beaten Tanzania at the Africa Nations Cup contrary to an ‘agreement’.

“That game was expected to end in a draw. But Kenya scored a third goal when it was 2-2. He will have to apologise.”