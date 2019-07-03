Jaguar freed on Sh500,000 cash bail

Starehe MP Charles Njagua Kanyi alias Jaguar has been freed on Sh500,000 cash bail.

Prosecution told the Nairobi court Wednesday that he made utterances intended to incite Kenyans against foreign nationals living within the country.

The court heard that he committed the said offence on June 24 at Nyamakima within Nairobi County.

He was arrested on June 26 and has been in police custody.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) as well as the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) are among those set to testify against the legislator.

Jaguar, as he is popularly known, appeared before Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi and denied the said offence.