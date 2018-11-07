Jaguar calls out ‘ungrateful’ Harmonize for refusing to perform in Eldoret

Starehe MP Charles Njagua’s, alias Jaguar, has called out Tanzanian singer Harmonize for refusing to perform at the inaugural Chaget Festival in Eldoret over the weekend.

Confusion and chaos reigned at the venue of the highly publicized festival after Harmonize failed to perform, much to the disappointment of the more than 5, 000 fans.

In an interview with Mambo Mseto on Citizen Radio, Jaguar faulted Harmonize for disappointing his fans.

“Ni tukio la kuhuzunisha lakini mimi namshutumu sana Harmonize….wakenya wamemsupport sana, wamesupport wasanii wa nje sana. Wengine wanatumia pesa zao kupiga simu, kurequest nyimbo zao,” Jaguar told Mambo Mseto’s Mzazi Tuva.

The Starehe MP explained that if he was in Harmonize’s situation, he would have gone ahead to perform and settle other matters later.

“Mimi mwenyewe siwezi nikakosa kupanda stage sababu ya balance ambayo promoter amebakisha na ni kitu nilikuwa nafanya. Kwanza nadeal na mafans wangu. Kama Mimi ningekuwa Harmonize Saturday ningeenda kwa stage niambie watu samahani nimechelewa lakini kwa sababu mumenifikisha mahali nimefika saa hii mimi nitaperform lakini promoter hajanilipa…vitu zingine nitadeal nazo baadaye sababu bila nyinyi nisingekuwa Harmonize pale niko. Unapata kuna fans wametoka mbali hadi Eldoret kwa sababu yake. Sometimes unafaa kuangalia mafans kwanza,” added Jaguar.

During the interview, Jaguar also said he will table a bill in parliament next week seeking more airplay and better pay for local music acts.

He added that he will lead a team of young MPs to ensure that Kenyan broadcasters comply with the Programming Code, which requires that local broadcasters air at least 40 percent local content.

Nairobi News on Sunday established that Harmonize refused to perform demanding to be paid in US dollars despite pocketing a huge down payment.

He was also detained in a hotel alongside his four other companions over unpaid bills, but later in the afternoon was allowed to leave.