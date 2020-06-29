Jaguar arrested for inciting youths

Starehe MP Charles Njagua, popularly known as Jaguar, has been arrested over alleged incitement.

Nairobi police boss Philip Ndolo said the MP was arrested for allegedly inciting youth to take ownership of some shops in a building located in Nairobi’s Grogon area. The MP is said to have incited the youth on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

The MP through social media pages said that he had been taken to the Nairobi Police Area.

“I’m currently at Nairobi Area. The charges against me are unclear though they seem connected to Mwariro Market. I’ll keep fighting for my constituents. Being a leader is tough but my resolve remains unshaken. Allocations at Mwariro Market have to be fair,” he tweeted.

GIKOMBA FIRE

On Saturday, in a series of tweets, the MP claimed the government had a hand in the recent inferno at Kenya’s largest open-air market Gikomba.

According to Jaguar, traders arrived at the market on Saturday morning only to find their stalls had been demolished.

In his tweets, Mr Kanyi said that the stalls were demolished by NYS recruits in the company of GSU officers. Nairobi News could not independently verify the claims.

On Monday, hours before his arrest, the MP was seen in the company of a handful of youth, inspecting works along Mogira Road in Ngara Ward. The road connects Dr GW Griffin Road to Park Road.

This is not the first time that Jaguar has found himself on the wrong side of the law.

ULTIMATUM

Last year in June, the MP was arrested outside parliament also for incitement after he issued an ultimatum to Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to deport Chinese trading in city markets.

He further gave the government 24 hours to evict all foreigners doing business in his constituency, failure to which he threatened to round them up, beat them and forcefully kick them out of the country.

The remarks sparked jitters in Tanzania where Speaker of Parliament, Job Ndugai, ordered the Government to issue a statement on the safety of Tanzanians in Kenya.

Jaguar was later released on Sh500,000 cash bail after spending a week in jail.