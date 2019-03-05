Jadudi’s mum recounts cancer warrior’s final moments





The mother of renowned cancer warrior Emmanuel Otieno, popularly known as Jadudi, has narrated her final moments with her son.

Jadudi died at 9.30pm on Monday night following years of unsuccessful surgeries to remove a cancerous tumor in his head.

Speaking to the Nation in Kisumu, his mother Ms Leonora Adhiambo Otiende said Jadudi died at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) where he had been admitted since October last year.

‘HE HAS LEFT US’

“I have been with my son here throughout and I just fell asleep ‘kidogo tu’ and then I was woken up by a nurse to give him drugs. But when I tapped him he did not respond. That is when I realized he has left us,” said Ms Adhiambo.

The mother indicated that she had even prepared for him porridge and drugs but her son had breathed his last.

Ms Adhiambo said Jadudi has been in a coma since February until Monday night when he died aged 27 years. He was diagnosed with cancer at 22 years while a student at the University of Nairobi.

Since 2012 the family has been through rough time with their son, trying to get ways of taking the heavy burden of cancer from him. From borrowing loans and seeking help from the public, it has not been easy for the family.

It has been three and a half years since Jadudi’s plight came to the limelight thanks to Jackson Biko Business Daily writer, and Governor Nyong’o’s daughter Zawadi Nyong’o, through a social media campaign.

Kenyans have always stood with him during the time he was ill. In 2015, generous Kenyans raised at least Sh6 million to help him get medication in India, a campaign dubbed #1MilliForJadudi.

“He was a good boy, jovial and friendly to everybody and that is why he had many friends,” said Ms Adhiambo.

A MENTOR

Meanwhile, family and friends especially those he studied with at Arya Primary School in Kisumu mourned the young man, who to them was brave, a hero and a mentor to many in the manner he fought to be well again.

“Jadudi was a brave warrior who fought till the end. Will forever miss him,” said Miya Beth.

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o and his wife Dorothy sent their sincere condolences to the entire family of Jadudi describing him as a real Shujaa.

Ms Nyong’o described him as a young man who fought cancer steadfastly and never gave up hope.

She added that the young man defied all odds, surviving several brain surgeries and keeping up a positive spirit that encouraged those around him to keep fighting for him and with him.

Her appreciation also went to the mother Ms Adhiambo, who was by his side constantly, and has demonstrated what true love is.

“What a caregiver! Jadudi lived this long because of his mother’s love and unwavering support,” she said.

“Jadudi touched so many lives with his courage and positive spirit. His warm smile and encouraging words, his determination and enthusiasm will forever be missed. May God rest his soul in eternal peace and comfort his family. Rest in peace, shujaa of Kisumu, shujaa of Kenya, shujaa of cancer!” said Ms Nyong’o.

Jadudi’s journey with Africa Cancer Foundation (ACF) began then, as ACF helped to raise and manage his crowd funds through his numerous treatments.

His body is currently at the JOOTRH.