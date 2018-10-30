Jacque Maribe released on bail, fiancé Jowie to stay in prison

Citizen Television Journalist Jacque Maribe was on Tuesday released on bail.





Maribe was released on a cash bail of Sh 1 million or a bond of Sh2 million.

Her fiancé, Joseph ‘Jowie’ Irungu, who is the first accused in the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani, was however denied bail.

He will remain in custody for the entire trial period.

Justice James Wakiaga ruled that Jowie is a flight risk and has access to weapons, something that can intimidate potential prosecution witnesses.

The judge barred Maribe from reading news or interviewing anybody regarding the case during the trial period.

Maribe works as a news anchor at Citizen TV where she presents the news on Friday night.