Producer J Blessing delivers real blessings for 2018 KCPE third best candidate





A needy student who had emerged the third best candidate countrywide in last year’s KCPE examinations will now be able to proceed to secondary school, thanks to Kenyan music producer J Blessing.

Gabriel Miseda Ogweno, 14, who scored 44o marks in last year’s KCPE examinations, risked losing his admission to Maranda High School for lack of school fees.

The student, who hails from Kitengela, had been allowed to sit for the examinations despite having a Sh27,050 fee arrears.

APPEAL FOR HELP

Speaking to Nairobi News on Friday, Mr Jibril Blessing, said that he was moved by the plight of the boy after he read his story in the Daily Nation.

Singer Akothee also shared the boy’s appeal for help from well wishers on her social media page.

And on the Friday the music producer delivered real blessings for Ogweno by presenting him with a four-year scholarship courtesy of Pace-Link Foundation.

SCHOLARSHIP

“As co-founder and the CEO of pace we have a foundation Pace-Link Foundation which helps to kick start young people in the arts. We’ve decided to give Ogweno a four year scholarship,” said J Blessing said during the presentation ceremony which was also attended by Akothee.

“My parents are casual workers and are unable to take me to a national school. My fears are that I could end up in a day school in the neighbourhood and that means I will have to work much harder,” Ogweno told Nairobi News in an earlier interview.

He attributed his success to determination, fear of God, time keeping and discipline.