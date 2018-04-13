Safaricom chief executive officer Bob Collymore. PHOTO | FILE

Safaricom chief executive officer Bob Collymore on Thursday surprised his staff with a video about his health.

In a five-minute video that was only shared to Safaricom staff, the CEO told them that he was improving and responding well to treatment and he was eager to return to the company.

“As you can see I have put a little weight on, about 10kg to be precise. My wife’s cooking is clearly doing fantastic work with that,” he said.

In October last year, the telecommunications firm announced that Collymore was taking an extended medical leave to seek specialised treatment abroad. The CEO now says he is in good shape.

PRETTY GOOD SHAPE

“The medical team are also doing pretty well and I’m actually in pretty good shape. I’ve got one last procedure to go through which we expect to start in the next few weeks and then comes the monitoring after that,” he said.

He added that it was unfortunate that his condition can’t be monitored in Nairobi and that his doctors will not allow him travel by air until they give him a clean bill of health.

Talking about work, Collymore said he has continuously been engaging the company’s management team and board of directors via video link from the United Kingdom.

“Last year was a very challenging year for Safaricom. We had the prolonged electioneering period which dampened economic activity. We had the resist movement which didn’t help and presented a lot of challenges for our colleagues in the regional sales operations,” he noted.

