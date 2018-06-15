State House Digital Director Dennis Itumbi is shown how o check an unborn baby's position in the womb by students of KMTC. PHOTO | COURTESY

State House Digital Director Dennis Itumbi has been ridiculed online for sharing a photo learning how to check unborn babies’ position in the womb.

Itumbi was given the maternal health lessons by students of Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) who used a dummy belly.

The female students who were in a stand showed Itumbi how to place his hand beneath the tummy when checking the unborn baby’s position.

An excited Itumbi was pictured following the instructions and went on to share his new skillset with his followers only to elicit all sorts of comments.

Stephen Irungu commented, “So you want to be a midwife to your slay queens.”

Dennis Itumbi replied, “Be nice.”

Onyango Ochieng Jr. questioned, “Dennis Itumbi are you planning to be a mother or you are now taking a course in midwifing?”

Nyambura Caroline asked, “When will you put that lesson into practice???”

To that Itumbi replied, “Leo.”

Cathrine Buina wrote, “With that tupatane hapa OTC na mimi ni kuonyeshe Mashimo ya Diapers na wholesale.”

TeriSue Shangwez commented, “Wewewe Denno kwani unataka kuchange career to midhusband?”