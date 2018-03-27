Citizen TV reporter Stephen Letoo during the attack by GSU officers at JKIA on March 26, 2018. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

State House Director of Digital Communications Dennis Itumbi on Monday night endorsed police attack on journalists covering the return of Miguna Miguna at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

General Service Unit (GSU) officers armed with clubs kicked and slapped journalists on live TV at the airport.

Several journalists were left with injuries , including cuts.

A Nation TV cameraman, identified as Robert, was left bleeding and his camera and live broadcast equipment damaged by officers.

Also injured was Citizen TV reporter Stephen Letoo as he delivered a live link of the drama at the airport. Mr Letoo, who complained of abdominal pains, was later taken to hospital.

KTN News Senior Reporter Sophia Wanuna was slapped by one of the officers in one of the ugliest scenes of media attacks in the recent past.

Omg! How can they try to beat up @SophiaWanuna 😨! Police beating, injuring journalists, destroying their equipment? @KTNNews this is so sad!!! pic.twitter.com/iHLyt3TMC6 — Ida (@idabarack) March 26, 2018

A parody Twitter account of Dennis Itumbi posted a message cheering the attack on journalists.

Minutes later, Itumbi attached a screenshot of the post and validated it with the caption ” I salute National Police Service and the Immigration Department.”

Itumbi is a former journalist.