Itumbi alleges foul play over delay in releasing Maribe

October 31, 2018 3:25 pm
Citizen TV news anchor Jacque Maribe and Dennis Itumbi.
TV journalist Jackie Maribe was by Wednesday afternoon still detained at the Lang’ata Women prison despite the High Court granting her temporary freedom 24 hours earlier.

This revelation was made public by Dennis Itumbi, a close friend of Maribe, who explained that efforts to secure her release had continuously been thwarted by authorities he did not name.

Itumbi, who works for the Presidency, blasted the deputy registrar’s office for ‘playing games’, a statement construed to imply some officials were intentionally detaining Maribe even after her bond terms had allegedly been met.

CERTIFIED ALL DOCUMENTS

Nairobi News understands that the cash bail had been paid by midday and the land ministry and registrar of persons had certified all documents.

Here is Itumbi’s version of events:

Maribe has been in custody for the past month. She is alongside her fiancé Joseph Irungu aka Jowie facing murder charges in relation to businesswoman Monica Kimani’s killing.

On Tuesday, court granted the journalist a Sh1 million cash bail and one surety of similar amount.

