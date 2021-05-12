It’s Sh30k fine for man who stole waitress’ mobile phone in Kawangware





A 26-year-old man who stole a Sh19,000 mobile phone from a waitress at a restaurant in the city after a meal has been ordered to pay a fine of Sh30,000.

In default, Cyrus Musyoka will serve a six-month jail term after being handed the penalty by Kibera law courts resident magistrate William Tulel.

Musyoka had pleaded guilty to theft charges and admitted that he stole Maureen Agamo’s phone at a hotel in Kawangware in Nairobi on May 6.

Prosecution counsel Robert Ongalo told the court that Musyoka opened Angamo’s purse while she bent over to wash utensils at the eatery and removed cash and the phone.

He was seen by another customer and was confronted and some of the items he had stolen recovered before he fled the scene when the police were called.

Musyoka admitted to the facts of the case as read by Ongalo and owned up to the theft.

He did not put up any mitigation when he was given the opportunity before his sentencing.