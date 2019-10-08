It’s life in prison for man who defiled 8-year-old girl

A 38-year-old man has been jailed for life after he was found guilty of defiling an 8-year-old girl at Nyalenda, Kisumu County.

Appearing before Kisumu Senior Resident Magistrate (SRM) Ms Winfrida Onkunya, the convict Jorum Makanga was found guilty of defiling a minor contrary to section 8 (1) of the sexual offences act.

Makanga is said to have committed the heinous act with the minor in his house on November 11, 2018.

According to the magistrate, the convict’s explanation that the charges was due to a grudge he had with the complainant’s father, did not hold any water.

Ms Onkunya in her judgement indicated that the prosecution had proven beyond reasonable doubt that the minor was defiled.

DISCREDIT

“The defense does not discredit the evidence of the complainant’s neighbor who saw the accused in bed with the minor,” said the magistrate.

According to the judgement, the minor narrated how Makanga asked her and together with the brother to wash his bicycle.

He then pushed her to his bed once the minor’s brother left with the bicycle, undressed her and defiled her.

The victim’s father also narrated to the courts how he received the sad news from his neighbour’s son who found the accused in the act.

“On November 11th, I received news from my neighbor’s son that my daughter was being defiled by the accused,” said the minors father.

On arrival at the scene, he found the accused still in bed with his daughter, grabbed him and beat him before handing him over to the police.

A medical report from the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and referral hospital (JOOTRH) confirmed that the minor’s hymen had been broken and also had a cut on her urethra.

The minor was placed on medication and also had to undergo counselling as she had been traumatized from the act.

The convict, however, pleaded for leniency from the courts stating that he was the only son in his family and the sole breadwinner. This was dismissed by due to the gravity of the offence and its implication.

“I find that the accused deserves a deterrent sentence. I therefore sentence the accused to life imprisonment,” ruled Magistrate Onkunya.