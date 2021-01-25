It’s hard to say goodbye, Suzanna Owiyo mourns father





Popular Benga singer Suzanna Owiyo is in mourning following the passing on of her father.

Mzee Thaddeus Owiyo Ongoro breathed his last on Sunday night after a short illness.

The singer shared the sad news via her social media pages, saying that it was hard to say goodbye to her dad, her biggest mentor.

“It’s hard to say goodbye. I know you are in a better place, where there’s is no pain. You are at peace now. You’ll always be in my heart. Thank you for being a great father & a mentor to many. Rest well Dad. Till we meet again,” she wrote.

Mzee Ongoro hailed from North Nyakach, Kisumu County and is a famous figure there, having brought up a talented daughter Suzanna, who is both an international musician and an actress.

Suzanna Owiyo rose to fame when she composed the song Kisumu 100, which was the theme song for the centennial celebrations of the city of Kisumu in 2001.

Her album won her a nomination in the Kora Awards 2002 in the “Most Promising Female Artist category” and a Kisima Award for the Most Promising Female Artist of 2003.