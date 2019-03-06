It’s a no from Nairobians after Sonko mounts his latest statue

The statue of a lion put up in Nairobi. PHOTO | TWITTER/@pinkyghelani

The statue of a lion put up in Nairobi. PHOTO | TWITTER/@pinkyghelani





Is it a lion or a tiger -and is it blind? Nairobians cannot figure out what exactly Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has put up as of his beautification programme.

Most residents have given their disapproval of the statue which was mounted this week at the University Way Roundabout.

On Wednesday, people took to social media and wondered why the Governor would approve such a statue.

Through hilarious answers on Twitter, many questioned which animal the sculpture was, saying that it was a far cry from the actual beast and it was a failed attempt in the beautification of the city.

Others wanted it pulled down and this is what they had to say.

Here are a few reactions:

No…. just no… no thank you! No pic.twitter.com/kw6RBLCNun

— Pinky Ghelani (@pinkyghelani) March 6, 2019

Sonko what the hell? 🙄 pic.twitter.com/gUooacxrdp — Lavet Adhiambo Baraza (@BarazaLavet) March 6, 2019

Lion that looks like he's contemplating hard economic times aside…How about just Nairobi City or Nairobi County and not Nairobi City County..Sonko is so extra! — Kibet Yegon (@kibyegon) March 6, 2019

I’m sure the amount of money that has gone into this is monumental. #NairobiCounty #Sonko pic.twitter.com/wgc7o699ks — Patrick Omune (@PatrickOmune) March 6, 2019

“Uko tao wapi?” “Hapa kwa hii simba inakaa imelipua jaba” pic.twitter.com/3B40EacXPN — Yummy Mummy🌟 (@AishaWanjiku_) March 6, 2019