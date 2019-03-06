Join our WhatsApp Channel
It’s a no from Nairobians after Sonko mounts his latest statue

By Chad Kitundu March 6th, 2019 2 min read

Is it a lion or a tiger -and is it blind? Nairobians cannot figure out what exactly Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has put up as of his beautification programme.

Most residents have given their disapproval of the statue which was mounted this week at the University Way Roundabout.

On Wednesday, people took to social media and wondered why the Governor would approve such a statue.

Through hilarious answers on Twitter, many questioned which animal the sculpture was, saying that it was a far cry from the actual beast and it was a failed attempt in the beautification of the city.

Others wanted it pulled down and this is what they had to say.

Here are a few reactions:

