Isolation centers set up in four Covid-19 stricken counties

As the number of Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the country, the Kenya Covid-19 Technical Task Force has singled out Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale counties as hotspots.

The Ministry of Health, has said the country is looking at core cases of coronavirus infections in the coming months, borrowing from projections of other countries that have suffered deeply from the pandemic.

The government on Monday said the country had recorded a total of 208 people who have contracted the virus.

With the fear of a rise in numbers of those who might test positive for the virus, the government has since identified a number of schools which will be used as isolation centres during this pandemic.

The government has also channeled resources into mass production of Personal Protective Equipment for frontline healthcare workers and the public.

Last month, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe pointed out that the country’s many boarding schools will come in handy as demand for more isolation centers grows as more people test positive for the dreaded Covid-19.

QUARANTINE

Kagwe’s remarks came after he was asked what measures the country was taking in case there will be more people in need of quarantine services as the coronavirus cases threaten to increase exponentially.

“Everything remains on the table. We are seeing other countries putting up stadiums. We have boarding schools which can take up to 300k capacity. This is our advantage. There are airport hangars too and if it is necessary we shall activate them,” said Kagwe.

He added that the Ministry of Education was working with county governments to identify at least 20 boarding schools in each county to be converted into makeshift hospitals for Covid-19 patients should the cases shoot up.

Here is a list of isolation centres in Covid-19 affected counties:

Nairobi County

1. UoN Medical School

2. Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC)

3. UoN Main Campus

4. UoN Parklands Campus

5. Multimedia University

6. Kenya Institute of Mass Communication

7. Nyayo Stadium

8. Kenyatta University

9. JKUAT Nairobi

10. Upper Hill School

11. Langata Boys

12. Cooperative University

Mombasa County

1. Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Mombasa

2. Bandari College

3. Kenya School of Government

4. Shanzu Teachers College

5. Mombasa Beach Hotel

6. North Coast Hotel Mombasa

7. Technical Institute Mombasa

8. Shimo la Tewa Kisauni, Mombasa

9. Mama Ngina Girls Mombasa

Kilifi County

1. Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Kilifi

2. Pwani University Kilifi

3. Ngala Memorial Kilifi

4. Bahari Girls Kilifi

5. St Thomas Girls Memorial

6. Malindi High School

7. Ribe Boys School

8. Ribe Girls School

Kwale County

1. Kenya School of Government Matuga

2. Kwale High School

3. Waa Boys Kwale

4. Waa Girls Kwale

5. Kaya Tiwi

6. Msambweni Boys’ Secondary School

7. Kingwede Girls’ Secondary School

8. Mazeras High School

9. Mazeras Girls