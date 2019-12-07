Is this the world’s most foolish driver? – VIDEO

The driver of a 46-seater matatu could just earn himself the title of the world’s most foolish driver, after his attempt to defy nature by driving on a road cut off by raging waters from a swollen river Kyamela in Makueni County.

The commuter matatu plying the Ukia-Emali road route in Makueni was spectacularly turned over by the raging flood waters from the he river that had broken its banks.

A mobile phone video captured by an onlooker and shared on social media captured the moment the driver left the safety of one side of the road and daringly drove through the waters guided by a man but the water was unforgiving.

The matatu carrying passengers and loads of luggage only makes it halfway before overturning.

However no injuries were reported from the incident that put the lives of the passengers and crew at harm’s way.

Heavy rains have been pounding different parts of the country leaving death and destruction in its wake.

So far at least 12 people have died, after nine people— including two children— perished in separate incidences in Kitui, Teso South, Mandera, Turkana, Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot.

Thousands of livestock have also lost their lives in parts of Turkana, Wajir and Marsabit, with thousands more displaced due to the heavy rains resulting in flooding and landslides.

Watch the video below.