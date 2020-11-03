Is this the ruining of Thika superhighway?

The authority said the surface dressing is done to protect the road from wear and tear as the bituminous film acts as a waterproof seal, preventing the entry of surface water into the road structure.

The stone chippings protect the film from damage by vehicle tyres something that the durability of the road.

“Surface dressing is preventative for roads that are in relatively good condition. It can last around 10 years. Roads can be re-dressed up to three times, and it is very cost-effective. Also, the work is done relatively quickly,” KeNHA adds.

KeNHA further says this should be done where minimum road surface temperature is 25-30 degrees Celsius, which means it can only be done during the day.

“This will usually be done after 24 hours, but during hot weather, this may take longer. The bitumen is thereafter allowed to set for a period of seven to 10 days before road marking can be initiated.”

Vehicles are allowed onto the new surface, at a reduced speed, to help push the chippings into the road.

Drivers are also advised to keep to the temporary low-speed limits and avoid sharp turns. This allows the surface to stabilise and also prevents any damage to the vehicle.

Despite this explanation, motorists say KeNHA did not inform them of the dangers they might face with some reporting damage to their vehicles from the chippings. Others had their windscreens damaged.

Downgrading the aesthetic value

Those who spoke to the Nation were of the view that the contractor was downgrading the aesthetic value of the original multi-billion-shilling highway.

“The contractor has been doing a shoddy job, with tarmac being washed away by rains immediately after re-carpeting and at the same time leaving a lot of loose chippings, making it unsafe for motorists,” said Gordon Ochieng, a victim of the loose chippings who had his windscreen shattered.