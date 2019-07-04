Is this a case of HSC ‘troublemakers’?

It might not be the best possible moment to be a recipient of the Head of State Commendation (HSC).

What with the trouble that three well-known personalities who were awarded the HSC, Civilian Division, in 2017, have latelt ran into.

The HSC award is given by the Head of State in recognition of outstanding or distinguished services rendered to the nation in various capacities and responsibilities.

But for one Robert Alai, Dennis Itumbi and his bosom friend, Jacque Maribe, their enviable status as HSC receipts have not been trouble-free.

Here is the low-down on the three HSC ‘trouble makers’:

1. Jacque Maribe – The television journalist has spent the better part of the past seven months battling murder charges in relation to the death of businesswoman Monica Irungu. She spent a while behind bars before being released on bond and has since elected to take a low profile.

2. Robert Alai – The controversial blogger was released on Tuesday after spending two weeks in custody. He is battling charges of treachery for publishing photos of dead bodies of police officers who were killed by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Wajir County last month.

Alai has denied the charges and in his latest messages via social media he seems to plead his innocence and claim he is being intimidated for being perceived to be close to Deputy President William Ruto.

3. Dennis Itumbi – He is the latest of the trio to be arrested with indications suggesting he has fallen out with a section of the establishment after a spell hanging out with the powers that be.

Flying Squad officers nabbed him on Wednesday at City Hall in Nairobi amid reports he has links to the mystery letter about the planned asssaination of Deputy President William Ruto.

Itumbi serves as the State House Digital Director in the communications department and is presently reported to have switched his operation to the DP’s office.