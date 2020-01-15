Irene Mureithi back at the helm of Child Welfare Society of Kenya

The High Court has ruled in favour of Child Welfare Society of Kenya (CWSK) CEO, Irene Mureithi, and fully reinstated her.

The court has also lifted an earlier freeze on all the society’s bank accounts following allegations of misconduct and misappropriation of funds.

However, the orders from the High Court come on condition that the board of directors will forward any grants, donations of gifts from government and donors to the board of trustees.

CWSK’s board of trustees will nominate two representatives to the board of directors and the day-to-day running of the society will be done by the trustees.

Ms Mureithi was sent on compulsory leave in October 2019 to pave way for investigations after an exposé aired on NTV, laid bare the filth in the society revealing how the state corporation has been abusing children’s rights by denying them proper healthcare and dignity.

Sins of Saviour, which put Ms Mureithi under the spotlight, was aired on October 1, 2019 after a month-long legal battle.