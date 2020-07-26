IPOA launch investigation into fatal shooting of two in Garissa





The Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) has opened a probe into the shooting of two Garissa residents by police officers.

IPOA Chairperson Ann Makori in a statement on Saturday said the authority had dispatched its Rapid Investigations Team to Garissa County to establish the circumstances that led to the fatal shootings.

“Upon conclusion of the investigation, the authority will make appropriate recommendations; including prosecution in the event the officers are indicted for using lethal force inappropriately,” Makori said.

The two people were allegedly gunned down on Saturday following a demonstration at the Garissa Livestock Market.

The area leaders led by Garissa Governor Ali Korane condemned the shootings terming the incident as cold-blooded and heinous murder.

The Governor further called upon the Ministry of Interior to take immediate action on the officers behind the shooting.

“I condemn the cold-blooded and heinous murder of 2 innocent Kenyans at the Garissa Livestock Market, in Garissa town by the police. The rogue killer cops must be brought to book,” said Korane in a tweet.