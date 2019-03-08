International Women’s Day: Protests and tributes in the city
The theme of gender inequality dominated conversations in the streets and on social media as Nairobians marked the International Women’s Day on Friday.
Feminism groups held a demonstration outside Parliament buildings to protest the rise in femicide cases in the country.
International Women’s Day is a day to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.
On social media, TV anchor Betty Kyallo acknowledged women who continue to persevere through hardship, while socialite Huddah Monroe urged women never to be afraid to break rules to achieve their goals.
Below are some of their IWD messages.
View this post on Instagram
I AM A WOMAN….WHAT’S YOUR SUPERPOWER? 💜💜 HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY TO EVERY WOMAN OUT THERE 💜💜 The International Women's Day 2019 campaign theme of #BalanceforBetter is a call-to-action for driving gender balance across the world. 1. How will you help make a difference? 2. Which woman/women do you admire and why? 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 Hair: @b_luxury_store Makeup: @kristeen_kuria Photograher: @emmanueljambo Picture taken for @truelove_ea March 2019
View this post on Instagram
Cheers to all women doing what we were put in this world to do; be great, be gentle, be smart, be caring, loving, nurturing and many more special duties. I salute you all but especially the ones who’ve been broken and still continue to rise… I love those ones especially. 😘😘😘
View this post on Instagram
Dear fellow woman You are powerful.. You are strong.. You are beautiful You are the Apple of God's eye. And even when the storm winds blow your way, create your own weather…create your own calm, your own cool sun. Sure you can……because you are a woman! Happy International Women's Day to all my fellow strong women! Tag a strong woman and show her some love! @joan_karanja @terrinjeru @charitykagwi @vivianne_ke @size8reborn