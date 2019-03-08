Join our WhatsApp Channel
International Women’s Day: Protests and tributes in the city

By Sylvania Ambani March 8th, 2019 1 min read

The theme of gender inequality dominated conversations in the streets and on social media as Nairobians marked the International Women’s Day on Friday.

Feminism groups held a demonstration outside Parliament buildings to protest the rise in femicide cases in the country.

International Women’s Day is a day to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

On social media, TV anchor Betty Kyallo acknowledged women who continue to persevere through hardship,  while socialite Huddah Monroe urged women never to be afraid to break rules to achieve their goals.

Below are some of their IWD messages.

Who run the world??? #HappyInternationalWomensDay

