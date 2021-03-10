Interior PS Kibicho takes Covid-19 jab





Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho and Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai took the Covid-19 jab on Wednesday and urged all the police officers to take the cue and go for the vaccination.

The two senior civil servants took the jab at the National Police Service (NPS) headquarters at Jogoo House during the launch of the police officers’ vaccination programme against the virus.

Kibicho said the exercise is targeting 105, 000 police officers countrywide and dismissed myths around the jab including that it is painful and causes dizziness.

“We are here to launch the national vaccination programme for the NPS officers – them being frontline workers promised by the government in this first batch of the vaccine. We are here to remove the small myth being peddled around that around,”Kibicho said.

“So number one it is not painful, it is an enjoyable experience and doesn’t cause dizziness or numbness and therefore we are encouraging people to know corona is real it is here in our country and it is high time that we protect ourselves.”

He lauded the Ministry of Health for its efforts to secure the vaccine for the selected personnel including health workers, police, teachers and the military amid high demand in the world for the vaccine against limited production.

Kibicho said the MoH has put pressure to ensure that the government gets the vaccine to cover majority of the frontline workers.

“From us in the (Ministry of Interior) is to encourage all our police officers to go to level four hospitals near them and get the first jab and ensure that you come for the second one after eight weeks just like we have been informed by the medical personnel,”Kibicho said.

Kibicho said the state will make arrangements for the health workers to deliver the vaccine to police officers in far-flung areas instead of the security officers withdrawing from their critical work stations to get the jab.

Mutyambai said there is nothing to fear about the vaccine.

“We are going to be part of this program. We are communicating to them (police officers) to be ready at any time. These vaccines are at the level 4 hospitals and we are going to coordinate with medical personnel in these hospitals so that we can have all the officers vaccinated,”Mutyambai said.

The two were accompanied by Secretary of Security in the Ministry of Interior Mr. David Kihara David Kihara, deputy IG Edward Mbugua and senior officers at the NPS.