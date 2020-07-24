Interior ministry responds to claims that Matiang’i is in ICU





The Ministry of Interior has denied that Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i has been hospitalised.

In a tweet, the ministry advised the public to ignore and treat news that has been circulating on social media as fake and untrue.

“To all members of the public, please disregard the fake news and misinformation being spread on various outlets that CS Dr Fred Matiangi is hospitalized. The claims are completely untrue,” they tweeted.

Earlier this week, social media has been abuzz that a high profile government official had tested positive for Covid-19.

The post claims that the CS was admitted to Aga Khan’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after his health deteriorated at home.