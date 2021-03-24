Inter Milan eye Origi move

Divock Origi is knocking on the exit door at Liverpool with Inter Milan the likeliest destination, according to reports in the European media.

The lanky forward could be seeking to leave having struggled for game-time at Anfield for the past three seasons.

This season, he’s failed to convince manager Jurgen Klopp to award him consistent game time despite a dip in form on forwards Roberto Firminio, Saido Mane, and Mo Salah.

The situation has alerted Inter who are currently managed by former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

Newcastle, Bayer Leverkusen, and Villarreal also hold a long-standing interest in the services of the 26-year old.

But Inter are believed to have been given the opportunity to bring Origi, who is the son of former Kenyan forward Mike Okoth, on loan in January but the Reds decided not to push the move.

Inter Milan is formerly home to Kenyan midfielder Mcdonald Mariga, who won the Serie A, Uefa Champions League, and Coppa Italia titles in 2010 under famed coach Jose Mourinho.

Origi joined Liverpool from French club Lille in 2014 for an estimated Sh1.5 billion and has since won the English Premier League and Champions League titles.

He has enjoyed loan spells at Lille and German side VFL Wolfsburg.