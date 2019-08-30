Inspekta Mwala finally breaks silence on fatal road accident

Citizen Television actor Davies Mwabili, popularly known as Inspekta Mwala, has finally broken his silence on the tragic road accident he was involved in that resulted in the death of a pedestrian on Monday.

The actor, who is also a presenter on Radio Citizen, took to social media on Friday and tweeted his position and apology to the family of the victim he hit and killed in Kaloleni, Kilifi County.

Mwabili, who plays a no-nonsense police boss in the television series Inspekta Mwala, later deleted the seemingly halfhearted apology that had rubbed his online fans the wrong way.

In the deleted post, the actor said he never intended to kill the man.

“Am sorry for what hapened and pole to the familly, if am a killer then i,my poit is… lets b constractive guys some of our pple are dying of hunger and hamjaichangamkia hivi,,,waaah lets sitdown n think,” his tweet read.

According to police, on Tuesday, Mwabili had been driving a Toyota Axio saloon vehicle on Mazeras Highway when he knocked down the 35-year-old man, who was crossing the road, killing him on the spot.

Mwabili was however released on a police cash bail of Sh40,000 after being held at Rabai Police Station for interrogation on Monday night and he is expected to face the charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police said the body of the pedestrian was moved to the Coast General Hospital Mortuary in Mombasa.