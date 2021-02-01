Inside Uganda’s 100% voter turnout





Ugandan opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi has again lashed at President Yoweri Museveni, accusing him of rigging the just concluded presidential elections in his own favour.

Kyagulanyi, commonly known as Bobi Wine, has also accused the mainstream media of helping Museveni, who has been in power for three and a half decades, to rig the election.

Museveni won the election with 5,300,831 votes representing 58% of all votes cast while Bobi Wine came second 3,119,965 votes or 34.62%.

As per the official election results released by the country’s electoral commission, President Museveni scored a hundred percent of all votes cast at 348 polling stations in the country, a feat Bobi Wine argues is statistically impossible.

“How does he and those who support him even sleep at night?” Wine wrote on social media.

“Someone should tell him that if he must rig elections, he should be a bit smart! According to the Electoral Commission, all registered voters at those polling stations turned up- no one died, was sick, travelled or just didn’t vote! That no ballot was invalid at polling stations in rural areas of Isingiro and Kazo, yet there were invalid votes at polling stations in urban places including Kampala, ” Bobi Wine added.

“This fraud will not go unchallenged. Ugandans must and will reclaim their victory.”

Bobi Wine is on Monday expected to formally file a petition challenging the election results at the Supreme Court.