INSIDE STORY: How JKUAT student sneaked into Uhuru’s residence after posting Facebook threats

A Fifth Year Mechanical Engineering student at JKUAT on Monday gained access to the premises of State House, Nairobi, a day after posting his intentions on Facebook.

Brian Kibet 25, aka Brian Bera, gained access to the President’s residents after jumping over ‘Gate Bravo’. He was armed with a knife.

Police guarding the premise shot him on the shoulder to incapacitate him after he defied an order to surrender.

The suspect was apprehended and booked at Kilimani Police Station. He was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital for treatment.

Kilimani police boss Michael Muchiri has confirmed that the suspect has been admitted under tight security. Police are questioning whether he is mentally stable.

In Facebook posts, Brian announced his intentions to ‘attack State House’ in a ‘spiritual mission’.

He claimed to have been sent by God.

He referred to himself as ‘Prince of Ethiopia, formerly called Brian Kibet Bera’.

In the posts, he claimed he would not allow himself “to be captured because I will be tortured with drugs”.