Independence hero Ngei’s family appeal for help for granddaughter’s life-saving surgery





The family of late independence hero and cabinet minister Paul Ngei has made a passionate appeal for funds to enable his great-granddaughter undergo an urgent heart surgery in India.

Petra Nthenya Soila, who will be turning 4 in January, was diagnosed with Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD) and Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA) with pulmonary hypertension (two holes in the heart) in January.

According to her family, doctors have recommended that she undergoes an open-heart surgery at MIOT Centre for Children’s Cardiac Care in India.

In order to secure the surgery, Petra’s grandmother Ruth Nthenya Ngei, who is the daughter to the late Ngei, said the family needs Sh2 million to cater for the delicate medical procedure.

According to Nthenya, doctors recommended that she should leave the country before December 3 to save the child’s life.

“We have spent the last few months trying to raise money, and we have received a few donations from well-wishers, but they have not been enough to meet the required amount. With the symptoms the baby has experienced the last few weeks, we don’t know if we can wait any longer. Timing is most essential at this point,” she said.

Paediatric Cardiologist at Kenyatta National Hospital Dr Naomi Gachara, who is attending to the young girl said, “Due to the severity of the pulmonary pressures, we do not have the setting for the same open-heart surgery in Kenya.”

Petra, who is severely underweight because of her condition, also depends on supplements for her diet which are expensive.

The surgery is expected to help her lead a normal life and enrol in school for her education to have an equal shot at life.

Well- wishers can send their contributions to Pay bill Number 247247 – Account Number 034099.