Imran Okoth clinches ODM primaries for Kibra by-election

The late Ken Okoth’s brother, Bernard Otieno Okoth alias Imran, has been declared as Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate for the Kibra Constituency by-election scheduled for November 7.

Mr Okoth will now face off with Jubilee’s McDonald Mariga, ANC’s Eliud Owalo, Ford Kenya’s Khamisi Butichi and Editar Ochieng, who will be running on Ukweli Party’s ticket, in the by-election.

He emerged the winner in the ODM primaries held Saturday with 4,382 votes, beating nine other aspirants

He was followed by Peter Orero (1,218), John Milla Otieno (906), Ben Musungu (524), Christone Odhiambo (417), Tony Ogola (381), Stephen Okello (228), Brian Owino (127), Reuben Ojijo (52) and Eric Obayi (45).

The party will forward his name to the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Monday if no one challenges his win.