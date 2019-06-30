Here are three important dates for all Kenyans to mark on their calendars

Today is Sunday June 30, 2019, which also happens to be the deadline day for all Kenyan employees to file their income tax returns to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

According to KRA, by Thursday nearly a third of Kenyans had not filed their tax returns exposing the 1.3 million non-compliant individuals and companies to fines.

Only 2.7 million Kenyans had filed their tax returns by June 23 against a target of four million taxpayers.

Kenyans who are yet to file their returns now have until midnight to do so.

But that is just one of several dates that Kenyans need to mark in their calendars between now and the end of the year.

Here are the other important dates to keep in mind:

August 31, 2019 – This is the date the old generation passports will be be invalidated and cease to be recognized as valid travel documents.

According to Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i about 1.5 million Kenyans with the old generation passports have not yet applied for the new e-passports.

However, contrary to public perception, the government will continue issuing the e-passport even after August 31.

October 01, 2019 – On this date, the old generation Sh1,000 banknote will cease to be a legal tender, hence Kenyans have to exchange it with the new one.

This date was set following the unveiling of the new Kenyan banknotes on June 01, 2019.

According to the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), the new generation banknotes, which are already in circulation, have extra security features aimed at dealing with illicit financial flows and counterfeit currency in the country

The older notes of Sh500, Sh200, Sh100 and Sh50 denominations will however continue circulating alongside the new notes until they are phased out through natural attrition.