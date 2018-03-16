A resident of Nairobi's Imara Daima Estate with her son in their living room on April 28, 2015. PHOTO | COURTESY

Imara Daima estate residents are petitioning the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) as a result of air pollution that is causing them health issues.

A resident by the name Mary had to miss work on Tuesday owing to a strong smell that gets worse during the rainy season.

“I work up with a very bad headache, children have been experiencing throat problems to the extent of missing school as well,” she told Nairobi News.

This is not the first time that Imara Daima residents are petitioning Nema.

In their petition dated April 1, 2015 the residents wanted Nema to “mobilise, investigate and stop” the source of the smell that was making the residents and their children ill.

ONLINE PETITION

The residents exhibited a wide range of symptoms from blocked noses, irritated eyes, itchy ears and skin. Some residents complained of nausea.

Nema’s Director General, Geoffrey Wahungu back then said that the Authority’s surveillance had zeroed in on a company that recycles used motor vehicle oil based off enterprise road of Nairobi’s Industrial Area.

“We have taken the precautionary route to see if the emissions stop. We are asking the residents to be extra vigilant and report if any smell is detected during this time so that we can confirm if there could be more than one culprit engaging in bad environmental practices,” he said.

The residents are now seeking signatures for yet another online petition to Nema after the smell made a comeback during the ongoing rainy season.

