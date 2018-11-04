I’m Vera Sidika and not Shikuku Shikwekwe

Vera Sidika has denied reports doing rounds on social media that her real name is Veronica Shikuku Shikwekwe.





Kenyan socialite Vera Sidika has denied reports doing rounds on social media that her real name is Veronica Shikuku Shikwekwe.

A message claiming that this was the socialite’s real name has gone viral online after a user shared it on Thursday.

“Jacob Otieno Obunga (Otile Brown) and Veronica Mung’asia Shikuku Shikwekwe (Vera Sidika) hamtatusumbua uku online saitaaaaan,” reads the message.

Jacob Otieno Obunga (Otile brown) and Veronica Mung'asia shikuku shikwekwe (Vera sidika) hamtatusumbua uku online saitaaaaan. 😂😂. — Derek Kinyua (@mkderek88) October 31, 2018

However, the social media celebrity moved quickly to arrest the rumors by uploading her birth certificate on Insta Story to prove that her real name is Vera Sidika.

“If y’all must fake my names at least have your facts right… I have such a fancy name that people find it hard to believe it’s my real name. Vera Sidika. My parents knew I was gonna a star. Real names sounding like a stage name,” says Vera in a post on Instagram.

The video vixen further said that online users should respect her because she was born in Agha Hospital 29 years ago.

“Being born at Aga Khan Hospital in 1989 was a big deal yooo! It was more like a ‘baller baby’ those days.” she adds.

Sidika and musician Otile Brown have been the topic of discussion on social media in the last few days after they bitterly broke up for the second time in two months.