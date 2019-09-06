I’m abroad for training, Kiza Lounge owner claims after State deports him over criminal links

The government has deported the proprietor of a popular night club and restaurant Ali Oumarou after intelligence reports showed that he was a leader of an international criminal gang.

Mr Oumarou, a Niger national who came to Kenya in 2014, co-owns the Kiza Lounge and Restaurant, which is located in the Kilimani area of Nairobi. The night club has other branches in Canada, Nigeria and Dubai.

The Interior Ministry on Thursday told the Nation that Mr Omarou is also wanted in other countries over his involvement in crime.

“His work permit had expired and we realised that he was part of an international criminal gang,” Wangui Muchiri, the spokesman at the Ministry said.

Ms Muchiri, however, declined to divulge if the state was considering repossessing Mr Omarou’s property that he left behind.

But when contacted, Mr Ali told Nairobi News that what was being peddled around was just rumours.

DIPLOMATIC TRAINING

“I’m abroad doing some diplomatic training and yes I have seen what has been written. There are so many idlers in Nairobi,” said Mr Ali.

The businessman who is a retired professional footballer is well known in Nairobi’s social circles.

Apart from the Kiza night club he also has interests in real estate and in the music industry.

Located at Galana Plaza off Argwings Kodhek road in Kilimani, Nairobi, Kiza is one of the most visited night clubs by local and international artistes.

The club, which mostly attracts high end revellers, has since opening its doors in 2014 been a hit with Nairobians.

“Renowned for its authentic African cuisine made from the finest ingredients from all regions of Africa, signature cocktails with an African twist, and the best Afrobeat-infused music adding a touch of premium African hospitality and cultural passion,” says the club on its website.

However, despite operating as one club, it is separated into five lounges where drinks are sold at different prices depending on clientele.

Early this year, it opened up a ball room, which added on to its VIP section, main lounge, terrace and cigar lounge.