Ikolomani MP and four family members survive road accident after son’s burial

Ikolomani Member of Parliament, Bernard Shinali, was on Sunday morning involved in a grisly accident along Kapsabet-Mau Summit road.

Confirming the incident, the MP said he was together with four members of his family and was travelling to Nairobi after the burial of his son, Chris Atema Masaka, who died in the US last month.

Shinali also all the five occupants of the vehicle have undergone medical checkup at Kapsabet hospital and that each one of them is safe.

The legislator’s vehicle – registration number KBY 948A – rolled several times after colliding with a 14 seater matatu.

Butere MP Tindi Mwale was the first to confirm the accident on his Facebook page and wished the occupants quick recovery.

“Ikolomani constituency’s MP Hon. Shinali’s Landcruiser involved in an accident along Kapsabet Mau Summit Road. Pole sana to Mheshimiwa and the occupants. Quick recovery to those injured,” Mwale wrote.

Mr Shinali’s son Masaka was buried on Friday after he was flown from the US where he drowned in a swimming pool while saving a child.

He was serving in a US Marine and was on vacation with his family when he met his death.