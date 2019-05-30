IG Mutyambai cracks the whip on VIPs misbehaving on city roads

Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai has issued a warning to the so called Very Important Persons (VIP) who bully other motorists on roads.

In a statement on Wednesday, the IG said there is a need to streamline traffic flow in the city.

Mr Mutyambai gave five categories of people entitled to special clearance on roads and highways during traffic snarl-ups.

“Any other vehicles will require authority by officers in charge of traffic in respective regions on special cases,” he said.

Those who will not enjoy the privilege of road clearance include Governors, Senators and MPs.

“Any Government vehicle found violating traffic regulations especially those overlapping, the drivers shall be arrested and charged in accordance with the law and are expected to follow normal traffic,” the statement added.

The IG warned that drivers of government vehicles found flouting the rules will be arrested and charged.

Traffic police usually stop vehicles well in advance to make way for VIPs’ convoys, leaving the public waiting for considerable periods of time for clearance.

Those with privileges are as follows:

CATEGORY 1

• The President

• The Deputy President

• The First Lady

• Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretaries

• Interior Principal Secretary

CATEGORY 2

• The Chief of Defence Forces

• The Service Commanders of Defence Forces

• The Inspector-General of the National Police Service

• The Deputy Inspector-General of the Kenya Police Service

• The Deputy Inspector-General of the Administration Police Service

CATEGORY 3

• The National Assembly Speaker

• The Senate Speaker

CATEGORY 4

• Retired Presidents

• Retired Prime Minister

CATEGORY 5

• Ambulances

• Fire Brigade