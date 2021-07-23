IEBC: Kiambaa by-election was free and fair

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati duirng a past address to the media at Anniversary Towers in Nairobi. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) insists the recent by-election in Kiambaa constituency was conducted in a free and fair environment.

The commission shared this in a statement in a response to Kiambu senator Kimani Wamatangi, who cast doubt of the outcome of the mini-polls during a recent television interview.

“The Senator cast doubt on the authenticity of the Kiaambaa by-elections results alleging that some candidates got the same number of votes in different polling stations,” said IEBC.

“The commission wishes to state that the return of a similar number of votes in the different polling stations in respect of a candidate, during elections is purely coincidental.”

IEBC also explained that it has conducted several by-elections in the past four years to which the results have been affected by all contestants.

“ If there are any aggrieved parties in the electoral process, they are at liberty to seek legal redress instead of making unwarranted attacks.”

John Njuguna, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, won in this mini-poll, after garnering 21,773 votes, beating Jubilee’s Kariri Njama who scored 21, 263.

UDA is associated with Deputy President William Ruto who has consistently clarify he will soon defect from Jubilee.