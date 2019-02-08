I witnessed Michael Jackson’s sick paedophile acts, late pop icon’s nanny now claims





A decade after his death, Michael Jackson’s former house help now says the singer was a predatory paedophile who filmed his sick encounters and kept footage in a secret library hidden at his Neverland ranch.

In an exclusive interview with DailyMailTV, the late pop icon’s former personal maid Adrian McManus claimed she witnessed some of these incidents during the four years she worked at Jackson’s Neverland ranch.

She claims the singer and songwriter – who has been accused of serious sexual abuse in a shocking new documentary – brought a long line of young boys into his bedroom and that she saw many troubling things while cleaning up after him.

McManus, 56, also claims she often fished Jackson’s and children’s underwear from Jacuzzi and baths at the home and witnessed kids around barely clothed.

STRANGE OBSESSION

Shockingly, she now alleges that she often found Vaseline and tampons next to Jackson’s bed and scattered around the house and recalls the singer having a strange obsession with photos of children.

“There was a lot of Vaseline around Neverland, a lot in Micheal’s bedroom. I didn’t question it because he was my boss and you just do what you’re supposed to do, but I would wonder,” she recalls.

“And they had it all over in the main house, there was a rose room, it was up there. They had it in train room, which was kind of like an attic, they had that up there. It was in every room, the soldier room.”

BOYS’ UNDERWEAR

“When I would go in to pick Jackson’s bedroom, many times when there were his special guests there, little boys, they were taking baths with him in his jacuzzi. He had a jacuzzi in the bedroom and I used to have to let the water out of the jacuzzi so I had to put the hangers together in order to get to the middle of the jacuzzi to let the water out.

“But Micheal would have his underwear floating in the water and the little boys underwear floating in the water together. If they weren’t floating in the water, they were outside on the floor of the jacuzzi. So I would find stuff like that.

“With all the little boys he would hold their hands and kiss them. And they would fight for Micheal’s love. It was a strange environment to watch.”

Jackson, who was considered the ‘King of Pop’ and one of the greatest entertainers of all time, died on June 25, 2009 in Los Angeles at the age of 50.

Among his all time popular hits are Beat it, Billie Jean, The Way You Make Me Feel, Black or White, Bad and Dirty Diana.