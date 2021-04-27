I will run for president in 2022 – Walter Mong’are





Director of Youth Affairs Walter Mong’are alias Nyambane says he will vie for the presidency come the 2022 General Election.

Mong’are, who gained fame as part of the popular Redykyulass comedy show on tv in the late 90s, was speaking during an interview with fellow comedian Daniel Ndambuki alias Churchill on his Journey Series show.

Nyambane said his presidential ambitions were inspired by his comical role as then President Daniel Moi in ‘Redykyulass’ and that his dreams were valid.

“I used to imitate presidents, and you know, you can act something until you become. I think I faked it, and I am hopeful to make it someday,” he said

He added, “My president understands what is happening on the ground. Elections are coming in 2022 and our president has done what he needed to do within the abilities and the capability he had, so we are coming in 2022. We are giving Kenyans another opportunity for them to choose someone else to proceed. At this time, I do not know who is going to be the president, but I can’t rule even myself out. Dreams are valid.”

He also revealed why he dropped his stage name ‘Nyambane’ after he was appointed the Director of Youth Affairs in 2017.

“It just reminded me that when God needed to bless Abraham, he changed his name first. It’s a blessing and I believe it is God who put me here,” Mong’are said.

The funny man further detailed his responsibilities in the Office of the President.

“I ensure that everything that is put out there targeting the young people has the intended impact. It pains to see the desperation that has been created in our youth. In a country where we enjoy relative stability,” he added.