I was not looking for love when I met Guardian Angel





Esther Musila, the fiance of Gospel singer Peter Omwaka, who is commonly known by the stage name Guardian Angel, says she was not looking for love when she first met the singer.

This couple has been the talk of town mainly due to the age difference.

Musila who just turned 51 is two decades older than the musician. She has attributed their relationship to the ‘love of God’.

“When I met Guardian, I was not looking for love. I was not looking to be in a relationship. How things started taking place, I can only say it is God. When I was turning 50 years last year, I had a conversation with God, and I told him, I want to do things differently in my life,” she said in an interview with Spice FM.

She also adds that the relationship has made him happy.

“After I turned 50 years, He has given me more than I asked for.” She added.

The mother of three further revealed that at the beginning of their relationship, she was concerned about people’s opinions regarding their age difference. But not anymore.

“Less than a month, we were talking about ourselves, and at one point, I was more concerned what people would think, and he asked me, ‘why would you care? It’s about you and me. We are in this relationship, the two of us; it’s not about other people,”

The couple went public with their relationship back in September 2020, eliciting varied reactions from netizens, who mostly expressed concern over the huge age difference between the two.