I have not nominated anyone for the deputy governor post – Nyoro

Kiambu Governor Dr James Nyoro has denied reports circulating that he had nominated a deputy governor.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Nyoro said he was still consulting on the person to appoint as his deputy after he was sworn in as governor to replace impeached Ferdinand Waititu.

“When it comes to the issue of nominating a deputy we shall make an official announcement on the matter. Let those spreading that information about the nomination continue talking,” he said.

The media briefing by the former deputy governor was to send condolences and mourn the death of Kahawa Wendani MCA Cyrus Omondi, who suffered a heart attack while on a trip to India.

Nyoro was forced to respond after reports circulated on social media on Thursday morning that he had nominated Caroline Ndung’u as his deputy.

Caroline is the marketing and corporate relations director at Absa Bank, formerly Barclays Bank.

Nyoro took over the leadership of Kiambu County after Waititu was impeached by the members of the county assembly, in a decision that was rubber stamped by the senate.

Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka cited the three main charges for his ouster as gross misconduct, abuse of office and engaging in corruption, a move that was unsuccessfully challenged by Waititu.