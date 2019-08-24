I do not have a child with De’Mathew, says Sabina Chege as she denies romantic relationship with singer

Murang’a County Woman Representative Sabina Chege has denied claims that she had an affair with late benga musician John Ng’ang’a, alias John De’Mathew.

Speaking at the funeral service of the singer on Saturday, Ms Chege also denied allegations of having had a child with the artiste from a relationship.

She condemned the reports being carried by the media clarifying that she was only a very close friend of Mr De’Mathew.

“Na kwasababu mengi yamesemwa, john alikuwa rafiki wangu wa karibu sana, tulijuana nay eye wakati nilipokuwa broadcaster. And on behalf of all broadcaster who are here, tumempoteza rafiki yetu. Na mimi leo your excellency the Deputy President ukiniona naitwa mama wa county, nimeanza mbali. Mimi ndio yule hustker original, kutoka nikiwa msichana mdogo sana na leo unaona niliimba nyimbo na John De’Mathew,” said Ms Chege.

She added: “Na kutoka hapo nikiwa broadcaster nikakutana na John De’Mathew. Na kwa hivyo ningetaka kusema kwa wale wameandika maneno mengi sana, mumeona bibi wa kwanza wa John, Sabina na Caroline wale ambao mumesema niko na mtoto na Mathew mungemuona hapa na mumewaona watoto wake wote. Wale ambao wamesema mimi nilikuwa mpenzi wa De’Mathew sisi wote tumekuja hapa kwa sababu tulikuwa tunampenda sana.”

After the demise of the Njata Yakwa hit maker, the spotlight shifted to the Muranga Woman Representative after Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda sent a message of condolences to Sabina.

Sabina is married to Maina Gathito, the former Kenya Dairy Board boss. In 2015, the two solemnized their union in a traditional wedding.