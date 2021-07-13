‘I did not defile because I cannot erect’

Francis Wafula at the Kibera Law Courts where he denied charges of defiling a 13-year old. PIC: Joseph Ndunda

A man charged with defiling a 13-year old girl amused court when he claimed he suffers from erectile dysfunction and could, thus, not have committed the offence.

Francis Wafula, a fuel pump attendant, is accused of defiling the minor at a house in Hurlingham in Kilimani, Nairobi but he told chief magistrate Joyce Gandani that he must use sex-enhancing drugs to rise to the occasion.

“I can’t do what is said to have done because my manhood cannot perform since 2016. Each time I want to do it with my wife, I must use TNT20 (sex-enhancing drugs),” he said amid amusement in court.

Gandani said she would put the claims on records but said similar claims have been made by suspects of the same offences who would later be found guilty of committing the offence after trial.

Wafula accused the victim’s mother of malice after they disagreed. He said the girl’s mother has been stealing generator’s fuel which she wants him to get market for her, something that he has declined.

He also denied the second count of committing an indecent act with the child contrary to the law.

According to the police prosecution, the girl stays at a house next to the petrol station where the Wafula is among neighbours.

He is said to have been sneaking in and defiling the girl after luring her with sweets among other gifts.

The suspect is alleged to have on several occasions given the child money after defiling her and threatening her to silence.

Gandani released him on Sh300, 000 bond with the surety of the same amount.

She directed the case to proceed on July 23 for mention.