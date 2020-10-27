I begged for Sh200 to feed my daughter, actress Nyce Wanjeri opens up about struggles during pandemic





Former ‘Auntie Boss’ actress Nyce Wanjeri has revealed that the lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic forced her to beg to feed her daughter.

Wanjeri, who was speaking to comedian MCA Tricky on her YouTube channel, said she had to beg someone for Sh200 to feed her nine-year-old as things got tough.

Being a public figure, she was worried about what her friends would say, but was forced by circumstances to do it for the sake of her little girl, she said.

“I won’t lie, there was a time we almost went hungry. I would call a friend and ask for Sh200 only.

We don’t talk about such things because sometimes you feel like you are embarrassing yourself for asking for help. But when you have a baby, they have to eat so you have to put your pride aside and ask for help,” she said.

She, however, admitted that things are getting better mostly since President Uhuru Kenyatta relaxed the curfew period by a further two hours until 11pm.

“As per now, we thank God. I have food in the house and when I have enough for us I give out to other people who are struggling.”

MCA Tricky, on his part, said the pandemic came as a blessing in disguise to him.

“Coronavirus was a blessing. New radio job. And I have used my show Step By Step as a channel of charity during this time,” MCA Tricky said.

The award-winning actress left Auntie Boss back in September 2018 after 15 seasons and almost 200 episodes aired on NTV.

The show came to an end on Tuesday, September 15 after entertaining fans for eight years.