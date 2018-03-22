Martha Auma Nyagol (right) in a Kisumu court on March 22, 2018 . PHOTO | RUSHDIE OUDIA

A woman who sneaked from a court after being convicted of killing her husband resurfaced on Thursday morning accompanied by her lawyer.

Martha Auma Nyagol was on Wednesday found guilty of murdering her husband Mr Jared Ochieng Otieno 0n May 27, 2014 at Kanyakwar Village in Kisumu County.

High Court Judge David Majanja found her guilty of strangling the deceased thereby occasioning his death.

But before the judge could issue the sentence, the P1 teacher somehow managed to sneak from court.

Her whereabouts were not known until Thursday morning when she presented herself in court accompanied by her lawyer and her sister.

She apologised to Justice Majanja for her disappearance through her lawyer Stephen Odumbe.

The judge has ordered for disciplinary action be taken against the security officer on duty when the woman disappeared.



