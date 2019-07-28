Husband accused of killing wife who ‘aborted pregnancy’ to be charged

A 26 year-old man who allegedly killed his wife for aborting a five –month pregnancy will be charged with murder.

Wifred Munyoma Ombajo was arrested last week in Maseno, Kisumu County, after being on the run for seven months since the murder.

The incident happened on December 30, 2018 Munyoma confronted his wife Claire Agneta, 22, for aborting the infant.

According to the suspect’s mother Esther Mmbone, the man had chased his wife around the compound with a machete. The woman ran into their house where Munyoma followed and locked the doors, before he proceeded to hack her to death.

According to the mother, the suspect then said “Nimemmaliza” (I have finished her).

An autopsy report prepared at the Vihiga County Referral Hospital said Claire died from multiple injures consistent with assault.

A subsequent psychiatric test confirmed that Munyoma is of sane mind and can stand trial.

Kakamega Resident Magistrate Noelyne Akee has ordered the suspect to be charged with murder. He will appear at the court on Tuesday.