Hundreds of passengers stranded as flights disrupted at JKIA





Flights have been disrupted at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi after aviation workers went on strike.

The striking staff, who downed their tools in the small hours of Wednesday, are unhappy with the board of management, unfair staff hiring and compensation and proposed takeover of the airport by Kenya Airways.

No plane has landed at the largest airport in Kenya and East Africa since 3am, with a Rwanda Air plane that was supposed to pick up passengers leaving empty.

POLICE DEPLOYED

Long queues have formed at the airport’s gates, with some sources telling the Nation that some of the airport’s entry points had been closed by the workers on go-slow, prompting a heavy deployment of police.

Fire engines have also been withdrawn from some runways, with planes that were supposed to leave the East African aviation hub remaining grounded.

Hundreds of passengers are stranded at the airport after their flights were delayed or rescheduled, with many taking to social media to vent their frustration.