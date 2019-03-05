Hundreds left homeless as fire guts Kangemi slums – PHOTOS

The fire in Kangemi slums off Waiyaki Way on March 05, 2018.

The fire in Kangemi slums off Waiyaki Way on March 05, 2018.





Hundreds of slum dwellers in Kangemi were left homeless after a huge fire destroyed their houses and property of unknown value.

The fire, which started at around 10am Tuesday, destroyed the tin sheet houses located off Waiyaki Way, before the Kangemi flyover.

The fire caused a traffic snarl up that stretched for kilometers as curious citizens gathered at the area which also borders a road construction site.

Nairobi city fire engines arrived at the scene an hour late.

Police and Red Cross are yet to release information on casualties. It is still unclear what caused the fire.

Residents were seen trying to salvage what they could including furniture and utensils.

The fire comes just days after three people, including a seven year-old boy, died in a fire that razed down houses at Nairobi’s Mukuru-Commercial slum in South B on Saturday.

The fire left 13 other people nursing injuries.

During the incident, more than 600 houses were gutted, leaving more than 200 families homeless.