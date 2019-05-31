Human trafficking: City detectives rescue 14 Ugandan girls in Gikomba

Police have rescued 14 underage girls suspected to be victims of human trafficking holed in Gikomba.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Thursday evening rescued the minors believed to be from Uganda.

In a statement, DCI said the girls were rescued in Gikomba market and that the traffickers were lining them up for child labour.

“14 Victims of suspected human trafficking, believed to be Ugandan nationals, were today rescued from Gikomba area by the detectives from Child DCI,” read the statement.

It further revealed that the suspects were yet to be arrested and police are still looking for them.

The 14 girls according to the DCI are currently in a safer place as investigations go on.